U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.76% from the stock’s previous close.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 140,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,470. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.