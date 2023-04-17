Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.88. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 224,894 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.