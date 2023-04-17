Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

