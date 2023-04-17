Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Unilever Price Performance
UL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.15.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
