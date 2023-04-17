Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.08.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.