United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

United-Guardian Stock Up 3.1 %

UG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 4,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About United-Guardian

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

