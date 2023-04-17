UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.18.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNH opened at $506.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.