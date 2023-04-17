Unity Software’s (U) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,316. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,125 shares of company stock worth $4,952,394 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

