Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.46

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 668309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$148,590.00. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

