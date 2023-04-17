VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) is Private Ocean LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 360.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,680 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 614,707 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.