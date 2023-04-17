VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,592,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 972.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $79.37. 17,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,092. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $388.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

