Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 17.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. 7,250,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

