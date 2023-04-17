Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 2,247,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,986. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

