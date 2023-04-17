Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,307. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

