Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 900,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

VTWO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.76. 549,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.