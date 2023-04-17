Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 900,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
VTWO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.76. 549,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $82.63.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
