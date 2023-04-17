Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $188.32. 179,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,386. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

