Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $188.81. 140,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,856. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

