Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $205.19. 868,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,189. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

