Vanguard Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,664,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,417,149 shares.The stock last traded at $140.62 and had previously closed at $140.42.

Vanguard Value Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

