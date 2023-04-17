VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

VBIV stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Insider Transactions at VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 240,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $769,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,376,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

