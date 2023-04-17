Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 301,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRCA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.