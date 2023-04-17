Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 222,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

