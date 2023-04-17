ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.

VRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ViewRay by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ViewRay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

