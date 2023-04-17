Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 389,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average of $170.68.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

