Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $22,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 474,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.