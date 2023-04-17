Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

TGT stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 843,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $160.75. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

