Viking Fund Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,034 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Stock Up 5.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

RUN traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 5,381,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,527. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

