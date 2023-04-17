Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 19,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 82,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,213,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.17. The stock had a trading volume of 676,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,981. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.