Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ProFrac worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 92,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 50.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 4.5% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 306,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFHC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.05. 618,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

