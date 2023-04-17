Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 71,000 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ChampionX worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $28.24. 271,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.