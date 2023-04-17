Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.75

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 534338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,783 shares of company stock worth $7,499,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.