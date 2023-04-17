Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.02 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

