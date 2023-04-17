Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

About Vivos Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.96.

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.