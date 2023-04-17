W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,605 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 970,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,447. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

