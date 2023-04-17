W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.90. 650,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.02 and its 200-day moving average is $328.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

