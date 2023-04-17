W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.34. 370,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

