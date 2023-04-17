W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $816,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

