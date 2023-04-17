W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $260,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AGG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. 826,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,668. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

