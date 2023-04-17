W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.29. The company had a trading volume of 817,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

