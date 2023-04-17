W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

WM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.39. 208,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

