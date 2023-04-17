W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.67. 147,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,832. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.01 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

