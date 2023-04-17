W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.5% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,112 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

