W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,471. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.