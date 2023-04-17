Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.36. 2,301,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.