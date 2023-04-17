Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.46. 275,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 570,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Wallbox Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

