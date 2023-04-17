Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $149.51. 667,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,480. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.