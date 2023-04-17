WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th.

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 176.39, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAM Capital

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 90,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,368.92 ($96,270.81). 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

