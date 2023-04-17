Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,766 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

