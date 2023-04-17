Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.