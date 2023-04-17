Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

