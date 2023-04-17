Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,908 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

